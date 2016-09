Jefferson County Sheriff Bud McCoig tells local news organizations that 55-year-old Thomas Gibson shot his wife, 54-year-old Rebecca Gibson, at their home before turning the weapon on himself.

Authorities say Thomas Gibson called dispatchers Wednesday night, telling them that he had shot his wife. When authorities arrived to the scene, they found Thomas Gibson with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and Rebecca Gibson with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials continue to investigate the case.