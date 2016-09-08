Johnson City police: Woman stabbed boyfriend 'several times' at Roan Street apartment

Beverly “Jonette” Rose, 62, Dave Buck Road, got into an altercation with her boyfriend, Johnny Foster, at Almeda Apartments at 608 N. Roan St., police said.

Rose then stabbed Foster in the chest with a knife, according to court records.

A witness reportedly told police that he overheard Rose and Foster struggling on the balcony of the apartment. When Foster came inside the apartment he had been stabbed and Rose was holding the knife, the witness claimed.

Police charged Rose with one count of aggravated assault.

Rose told police she stabbed Foster because he “hit and choked her,” according to court records.

Shortly after the stabbing, Johnson City Police Department Capt. Matt Howell told the Johnson City Press investigators were interviewing a woman who may have a connection with the stabbing.

Foster was taken the Johnson City Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was in stable condition as of Thursday morning.

Rose was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on a $5,000 bond. She was set to be arraigned in court today.