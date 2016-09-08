JCPD investigating Orleans Terrace apartment complex gunshots

According to Capt. Mike Street, gunshots were reported at approximately 3:30 a.m. at the Orleans Terrace apartments at 1400 Orleans St.

“Right now, we’re processing the scene and interviewing possible witnesses,” Street said.

The Criminal Investigations Division captain said he could confirm that a gun was fired, because shell casings were found at the scene this morning. Police Chief Mark Sirois said no one reported injuries.

Street said the JCPD has responded to occasional calls at Orleans Terrace, as they have many other apartment complexes, but does not consider it a problem area.

“We haven’t had any particular issues there,” he said.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.