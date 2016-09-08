Update: Shooter killed herself after wounding fellow student, officer at Texas high school

"The shooter appears to have shot herself," Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson told radio station KVLF.

A law enforcement officer was also injured during the incident, which began shortly before 9 a.m. at Alpine High School in the town of 5,900 in Texas' Big Bend region.

Further details about the officer's and injured student's conditions were not available.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at Alpine's three public schools.

Dodson said the shooting at the high school was part of a chaotic series of events that included a bomb threat called in at nearby Sul Ross State University, which required law enforcement personnel to rush there from the high school.

"That's ridiculous for someone to call in something like this when we've got this situation going on," Dodson said. "This community does not expect this, we don't want this, and we can't explain it yet."

ALPINE, Texas — Police in the West Texas town of Alpine say there’s an “active shooter” situation at a high school and schools have been locked down amid the search for a suspect.

Elizabeth Carter, a lieutenant with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said someone brought a gun onto the Alpine High School campus Thursday morning.

Ruth Hucke (HOOK’-ee), a spokeswoman for Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine, said hospital personnel were tending to three “victims.”

Hucke declined to say how the victims were injured or further identify them. When asked if the victims had been shot, Hucke said she “can’t say anything further.”

Hucke said the hospital would provide a statement later Thursday. She had no additional details.

Police dispatcher Scarlet Eldred said an unspecified incident took place at the high school shortly before 9 a.m. Eldred says police were seeking an “active shooter.”

Eldred didn’t immediately provide additional information, other than the person being sought was a male.

The school district’s website says the town of about 5,900 residents has three schools.

Sul Ross State University in Alpine also was placed on lockdown.

Alpine is 220 miles southeast of El Paso.