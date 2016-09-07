TBI says Roan Mountain woman embezzled more than $300K from Crockett law office

Emilee Elise Howard, 31, a former administrative assistant for attorney David Crockett, was charged after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents obtained indictments charging her with various degrees of theft.

In February, at the request of 1st District Attorney General Tony Clark, TBI special agents, working alongside the Elizabethton Police Department, began investigating Howard. The TBI said the agents developed information that Howard was responsible for stealing more than $300,000 from Crockett’s law office over a five year period. Howard no longer works for the law office.

On Sept. 1, the Carter County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Howard with one count of theft over $250,000, two counts of theft over $10,000 and one count of theft over $1,000.

Howard turned herself in Wednesday and was held in the Carter County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Crockett served as the First Judicial District’s Attorney General for 16 years.