Police: Washington County escapee tried stabbing Michigan cop with syringe

The Royal Oak, Michigan, Police Department issued a news release Wednesday stating that Timothy England, 37, was arrested after an officer saw him trying to use drugs in a parking lot. He was found with a toy gun and a bank robbery note.

“England was completely uncooperative and had no identification on him at the time of his arrest,” police said in the release. “Due to the holiday weekend, it was not until Tuesday that Royal Oak police discovered England was wanted for escaping custody of Tennessee authorities while awaiting trial for bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.”

England was in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of bank robbery and violating his federally supervised release when he disappeared from the Washington County lockup sometime before 6 a.m. Aug. 30. Since that time, U.S. Marshals, FBI agents, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office had worked around the clock searching for England and checking out several credible leads in the case.

Police in Royal Oak said England was captured Friday evening after an officer saw England acting suspiciously in a parking lot. The officer continued to watch England as he entered a vehicle and tried to inject himself with narcotics. The tried to remove England from the vehicle, and England resisted.

“During the struggle, England repeatedly attempted to stab the officer with his syringe,” police said in the news release. “England broke free a second time and the officer gave chase again. The officer caught England as he attempted

to squeeze through a narrow gap in the wall in an alcove of the North Lafayette parking structure.”

Back up officers arrived and used a Taser. England stopped resisting and was taken into custody.

Police later learned that England was in a vehicle stolen from North Carolina on Aug. 31. He also had a credit card stolen out of Virginia. In addition to narcotics, officers found a realistic looking toy handgun and a bank robbery note.

England was immediately hospitalized after his arrest with an unknown medical issue. He refused to give officers any information on his identity.

The Royal Oak Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, in conjunction with the FBI, is looking into other crimes England may have committed after his escape.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this dangerous individual was in Royal Oak to commit an act of violence,” Royal Oak Police Chief Corrigan O’Donohue said in the release. “Since escaping from Tennessee authorities, he has been on a multi-state crime spree. That crime spree came to an end in Royal Oak thanks to outstanding proactive police work.”

England was charged in Royal Oak with felonious assault on a police officer, possession of narcotics, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen credit card.

Royal Oak is 583 miles from Jonesborough and has about 58,000 residents. It’s located approximately 14 miles north of Detroit.