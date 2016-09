Johnson City Police Department Capt. Matt Howell said officers responded to a possible domestic situation at Almeda Apartments, 608 N. Roan St., that resulted in a man being sent to Johnson City Medical Center with multiple stab wounds.

Howell said that investigators were interviewing a woman who may have a connection with the stabbing.

Howell said he did not have the names for either the man or woman as of Wednesday night. He said the man was in stable condition at JCMC.