Deputies involved in deadly shooting on administrative leave, per department policy

It was a far cry from all the activity going on at 153 Moody Lane Tuesday evening after Washington County sheriff’s deputies encountered 70-year-old Larry Grant Whitehead, who owned the property. Officers had responded to a domestic disturbance call and encountered Whitehead when they arrived.

“Preliminary information indicates that just before 7 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance at a home on Moody Lane in Gray in which Larry Grant Whitehead was reportedly armed with a weapon,” TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart said.

“Upon arrival, officers encountered Whitehead, who was armed with a gun. A confrontation occurred which resulted in the officers firing shots at Whitehead. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” Earhart said. “At this time the investigation is active and ongoing. Upon completion, the investigative file will be given to the district attorney general for his review and consideration.”

After the shooting, the street leading to the residence was cordoned off from both sides as officers secured the scene and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation started an investigation. The TBI was called in to lead the probe into the officer-involved shooting.

By daylight, there was still little to see near the residence where Whitehead was killed. The Moody Lane residence is hard to see, with tall bushes lining the driveway as well as the road frontage.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal had said shortly after the incident the man had a shotgun, but the TBI did not confirm the type of weapon Whitehead was holding. Graybeal also told reporters his officers were protecting themselves during the incident.

Names of the three officers involved have not been released by the sheriff’s office or TBI.

“Per TBI’s policy in officer-involved-shooting investigations, we do not release identifying information concerning the officers involved in the incident,” Earhart said. “Questions of that nature can be directed to the local agency.”

After the shooting, Gray resident Austin Hyatt said he had been visiting his grandfather in the neighborhood when he noticed a line of police cars as he passed by Moody Lane. It wasn’t long before people began screaming to get down and he heard shots being fired.

“It worried me because I saw a bunch of kids running around,” he said. “It sounded like fireworks going off.”

Hyatt estimated that the shots lasted about 10 seconds. He grew up in the neighborhood, and said the incident is unusual for the tight-knit, quiet community where most people know everyone.