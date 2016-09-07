Former assistant accused of embezzling $300,000 from Elizabethton law firm

Howard was indicted by a Carter County grand jury on Sept. 1. Her bond is set at $10,000.

Howard faces one charge of theft of property over $250,000 from an account the firm had with Northeast Community Credit Union; one count of theft between $10,000 and $60,000 from an account with Carter County Bank; another count of theft between $10,000 and $60,000 from a Bank of America credit card; and a count of theft less than $10,000 from an Edward Jones credit card. Howard worked for Crockett for five years.

She is scheduled for arraignment in Criminal Court on Nov. 21.

Elizabethton Police Department Investigator Todd Hamm and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Brian Fraley handled the investigation of the alleged thefts. “Their investigation was very professional and they followed all the leads. I appreciate their work,” Crockett said a few hours after Howard was arrested.

Crockett has been an attorney for 50 years as a prosecutor and as a defense counsel, but being in the role of the victim is a new experience for him. His long career caused him to see Howard’s case in a different way than most victims.

“I want her to receive a fair trial,” Crockett said. “Restitution is not an issue” but he would like the satisfaction of seeing her go to prison.

“I know the number one question people have is ‘how could I be so stupid?’ ” Crockett said of the enormity of his loss. Crockett began his answer by saying there was no physical attraction between them and no personal relationship.

“My error was being completely trusting in a young lady who was intelligent and outspoken in her Christian beliefs,” Crockett said. “Ultimately my confidence in her was misplaced.”

Crockett said he had been searching for someone who could manage his office and finances so that he could concentrate fully on his role as defense counsel. He said when Howard was first hired she quickly proved how capable she was. Crockett soon gave her additional responsibilities, which he said she also performed to his satisfaction. “She was an excellent legal secretary, the second best I have ever had, second only to my present secretary.

“She was so convincing and sincere, so conservative in her lifestyle and the quality of her work was so outstanding that I trusted her entirely,” Crockett said. The trust led him to place her over the office finances, with full access to all the office accounts.

Crockett said eventually all the office’s financial information was routed to her computer. Crockett said he did not know much about computers, but he was satisfied things were going well, especially when she assumed the role of preparing and paying taxes.

Crockett finally discovered something was wrong when he fueled his car last winter. “The credit card I always used would not work,” Crockett said, When he asked Howard about the card, he said she told him the card had been used to buy office supplies and furniture, but she was making double payments to get the balance down. He discovered that instead of making double payments, there were no payments made over two months. As he looked deeper, he kept finding more problems. He said he continues to find other thefts.

Crockett said on Tuesday that he discovered a client came to his office wanting to know why a restitution payment for $3,000 had not been recorded at the Court Clerk’s office. He found the restitution and other payments were not being deposited and receipts were not given, even when the client asked for a receipt.

Crockett said people have asked how he could continue to live with such losses. He said he was unaware of them because he lived on the generous retirement he received for his four years of military service with the Army’s Judge Advocate General Corps, 10 years as an assistant district attorney and 16 years as the district attorney general.

He said what he has lost is the legacy he had hoped to pass on to his children. “I can’t give them what I hoped I would be able to give them.”

With that regret, Crockett cited something he had learned a long time ago in the legal profession: “Greed, as I have often observed, is a horrible thing.”