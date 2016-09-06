Police say man hid sawed-off shotgun in his pants

Corporal Matt Taylor reported he responded to the 911 call on the disturbance at Alexander Apartments on S. Watauga Avenue at 11:45 p.m. Taylor said when he and Officer D.A. Johnson responded, he could hear a man inside an apartment “aggressively screaming.” He said the disturbance sounded as if it was escalating, so the officers made entry through the unlocked front door.

When they entered, a man later identified as Thomas Patrick Ledford, 52, 112 S. Watauga Ave., reach toward his right pocket or right side, police said. When Johnson gave Ledford a command to show his hands, Taylor said, Ledford took a “defensive” stance. As Ledford continued to ignore verbal commands and favor his right side, the officers placed him against a wall and cuffed his wrists.

Taylor said he noticed a bulge on Ledford’s right side and asked him about it. He said Ledford told him it was “a gun.”

Taylor tore Ledford’s sweat pants to retrieve the weapon, which he said was a Hercules sawed-off shotgun. He said Ledford had secured the gun to his right leg with a bungee cord. Taylor removed the gun and found a .410 shell was in the chamber.

After completing his investigation, Taylor said, he found Ledford had been arguing with his girlfriend, but the argument had not been physical. Taylor said he learned that Ledford was a convicted felon. He said Ledford had also had the stock and barrel shortened.

Ledford was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a prohibited weapon and resisting stop, frisk and halt. He is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Sept. 27.