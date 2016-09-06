Officials recover man's body in Norris Lake

Local news organizations report that the body of the 71-year-old man was discovered Monday evening.

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency spokesman Matt Cameron says officials recovered the body using a remotely operated vehicle.

Authorities believe the man jumped into the lake from an anchored boat but never resurfaced. Officials were alerted of the incident around noon on Monday.

Cameron says officials have identified the man, but his identity is being withheld pending the notification of family.

The incident remains under investigation.