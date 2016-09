Over the past several days, Justin K. Addington, 26, had burglarized a series of unlocked vehicles in the Gray area, Sheriff Ed Graybeal said.

Addington was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on a $180,000 bond. Graybeal said the investigation was ongoing and more charges were expected.

Addington was set to appear in Sessions court today.

Graybeal reminded the public to always lock up vehicles and remove any items of value.