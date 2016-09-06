Escaped federal inmate, Timothy England, captured near Detroit

Timothy England, 37, was in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of bank robbery and violating his federally supervised release when he disappeared from the Washington County lockup sometime before 6 a.m. Aug. 30. Since that time, U.S. Marshals, FBI agents, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the WCSO have worked around the clock searching for England and checking out several credible leads in the case.

On Thursday afternoon and well after dark, authorities spent several hours scouring an area off Old Gray Station Road after apparently receiving a tip that England was seen nearby. The search proved unsuccessful and agents pulled out if that area, but remained constant in the search.

Royal Oak is 583 miles from Jonesborough and has about 58,000 residents. It’s located approximately 14 miles north of Detroit.

England was arrested on a new charge, but Laitinen said all the details were not yet available.

More details will be released as they become available.

A federal inmate who escaped from the Washington County Detention Center last week is now in custody in Michigan, according to information from the sheriff's office.

