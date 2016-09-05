Man charged with hitting, choking ex-girlfriend

Bobby L. Porter, 41, 1600 E. Fairview Ave., was charged with domestic aggravated assault.

At approximately 10:38 a.m., officers responded to 125 W. Market St. in reference to an assault that occurred at another location within the city, police said.

The ex-girlfriend told officers she lost consciousness three times while Porter was choking her and feared for her life. She said she tried to defend herself and Porter released her neck and bit her hand.

The woman told officers that she was then able to push Porter off her and get free. She said Porter would not leave or return her phone until she agreed to drive him somewhere.

Once she agreed, police said, she stated she drove him to a gas station where there were cameras and told Porter to get out. Porter fled on foot and the woman notified police.

Porter was located later in the day, arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $50,000 bond. His arraignment is set for today at 1:30 p.m. in Sessions Court.