Woman charged with false reporting, criminal trespassing

Kaylee N. Stout, 26, 649 Poga Road, was charged after being located in the store and asked for her personal information. Officers said she gave them several names and dates of birth over a 30-minute timeframe.

Police said Stout told officers she lied about her identity because she thought she had outstanding warrants.

She was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was held in lieu of $6,000 bond. Her Sessions Court arraignment is set for Sept. 28 at 1:30 p.m.