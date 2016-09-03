Drug charges placed after traffic stop

Officers said they observed a silver Honda Civic traveling northbound on North Roan Street near the Tenn. Hwy. 381 overpass with no lights on. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers made contact with Tyler Routh, 25, 597 Old Jonesboro Road, and two other occupants.

Police said that due to Routh’s behavior and answers to officers’ questions, officers inquired if he had any illegal drugs in the vehicle. Routh admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle and gave consent to a search of the vehicle, police said.

Officers located marijuana, drug paraphernalia, prescription pills and methamphetamine in the vehicle, the news release said.

Routh was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $11,000 bond. His Sessions Court arraignment is set for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.