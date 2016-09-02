Johnson City police to step up Labor Day weekend patrols

The THSO is providing grant overtime funding for Johnson City officers to conduct these DUI enforcement patrols aimed at removing impaired drivers from the road during this busy holiday weekend.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security reports that 239 motorists died in alcohol-related traffic crashes on Tennessee roadways in 2015.

Tennessee has experienced 118 alcohol-related fatalities so far in 2016. The Johnson City Police Department arrested six suspected impaired drivers during the 2015 Labor Day weekend.

While no traffic fatalities were reported, the JCPD did investigate one alcohol-related crash that resulted in a motorist’s injury.

The Johnson City Police Department reminds everyone that buzzed driving is drunken driving. Getting behind the wheel after even just one too many drinks can lead to disaster.

Of the 433 injury crashes investigated by the Johnson City Police Department last year, 48 (11.1 percent) were alcohol-related. In 2016, 33 motorists have been injured on Johnson City streets in alcohol-related traffic crashes.