Johnson City man charged with 80 burglaries

Police had issued a request for public assistance in locating Gregory W. Hoilman, 34, 441 Woodlyn Road, earlier Thursday. On Aug. 14, police began investigating a string of storage unit burglaries at various storage facilities in Johnson City. Police said Hoilman was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hoilman turned himself in to the Johnson City Police Department. Police said Hoilman was interviewed and he admitted that he committed the burglaries. He was charged with 80 counts of burglar, seven counts of theft of property and vandalism. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $841,000 bond with a Sessions Court appearance set for today.