Anthony Hale, 27, 2808 Siam Road, Elizabethton, was incarcerated in the Washington County Detention Center when police served him with a warrant charging him with auto burglary and theft under $500.

Police said Hale’s arrest resulted from an investigation into a theft from a vehicle that occurred on Aug. 25 at 1908 E. Unaka Ave.

Hale was held on $11,000 bond with a Sessions Court appearance set for Tuesday. His previous charge was for failure to appear.