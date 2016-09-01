ETSU dean, wife arrested on simple domestic violence charges

Terence Laselle Hicks, 49, and Roxanne Zabrina Hicks, 46, both of 133 Boone Ridge Dr., Apt. 221, Johnson City, were each charged with simple domestic assault. They were taken into custody after a Johnson City police officer could not determine which spouse was the aggressor in the physical altercation because they gave conflicting accounts about what happened.

JCPD Officer Corey McKinney responded to the couple’s apartment around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in response to a 911 call about a domestic assault. According to the court documents, it was Roxanne Hicks who called police. In the affidavit, McKinney wrote that he first spoke to Terence Hicks, who said the couple was in the process of a divorce. Terence Hicks wanted to follow through with the divorce, but his wife did not.

As they were discussing their relationship, Roxanne Hicks apparently called a colleague of her husband’s and talked about what was going on. Up to that point in the situation, the couple gave similar accounts, but what happened after the phone call is where their stories split into different directions.

According to Terence Hicks, his wife began to throw objects inside their residence, which he told her to stop doing. He said she “began swinging at him and in self defense he held his arms out, holding onto her, and she scratched both of his arms several times during the incident,” according to the warrant filed by McKinney.

Roxanne Hicks told the officer that after she got off the phone with her husband’s colleague, “Terence told her she would regret talking to the colleague and telling him about personal business,” McKinney wrote. She said her husband shoved her against a wall and pinned her there. That’s when she began scratching at him in an attempt to free herself.

“She eventually ended up on her back, laying in the floor, holding onto the shirt of Terence. Roxanne advised whew as able tot retrieve the phone and contact 911,” McKinney said in the warrant.

The officer observed scratch marks on Terence Hicks’ arms “that were consistent with his statement,” and also saw that Roxanne Hicks’ tank top strap was ripped and she was missing an earring.

Mckinney said he was “unable to identify a primary aggressor of the incident. For this reason, (McKinney) placed both Terence and Roxanne under arrest for simple domestic assault.” The two were transported to jail separately and each had a $1,000 bond. Both were also ordered held for 12 hours, which is the procedure in a domestic arrest.

Both were arraigned on the charges Thursday morning in General Sessiosn Court. Judge James Nidiffer gave Roxanne Hicks a $1,000 own recognizance bond and ordered her to have no contact with her husband. Her case is set Sept. 29 for a hearing. Information on Terence Hicks’ arraignment was not available yet.

Hicks has been dean of ETSU’s Claudius G. Clemmer College of Education since July 2015.

An ETSU administrator released a statement after the Johnson City Press inquired about the university’s reaction to the dean’s arrest.

“We are aware of the situation but, at this time, cannot provide any further comment,” Joe Smith, ETSU spokesman, said in an email.