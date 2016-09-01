Police want help in finding man charged with Johnson City burglaries

Police obtained a warrant for Gregory Willie Hoilman, 35, charging him with multiple burglaries in Johnson City.

If anyone observes Hoilman, contact 911. Police said there was no information available to indicate that Hoilman was armed, but advised the public not to approach him. Any descriptions of him, or a vehicle he may be traveling in, should be noted and the information given to 911.

Hoilman was described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and having brown eyes and brown hair.

The Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division continues to follow up on this case and seeks information regarding Hoilman’s location. Anyone having information is requested to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.

To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department Website at http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid.