Shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason Montgomery responded to a domestic disturbance at 188 Davis Drive, just south of Rogersville.

The victim stated her daughter’s boyfriend, Christopher Ray Hart, became upset when he found feces behind the bathroom door.

“He began to question the children on which one had done it and became more irate,” Montgomery stated in his report.

