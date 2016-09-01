Law enforcement search Gray area for escaped inmate

Timothy England, 37, was able to escape from the Washington County Detention Center early Tuesday morning. He was last seen wearing his burgundy jail uniform, and authorities have not said if they believe he’s wearing something different.

U.S. Mashals, Washington County deputies, FBI agents and Tennessee Highway Patrol officers converged around 4:30 p.m. along Old Gray Station Road between Greyland Drive and Hardwood Road. Marked cruisers and unmarked law enforcement vehicles roamed the area, gathered on side roads and spread out on foot to form a perimeter on the north side of Old Gray Station.

A THP helicopter circled low across a wide area. It was unclear if there was an actual sighting of England, but officers remained in the area long after dark.

U.S. Marshal John Sanchez, public information officer on the case, said residents should not panic, but should be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary. He also said anyone with information about England should call 911.