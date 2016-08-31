Search for escaped federal inmate ongoing

But after a federal inmate was able to escape this week, Sheriff Ed Graybeal said “anything can happen.”

And it did.

For the first time since the facility opened in June 1995, an inmate escaped early Tuesday morning from inside the Jonesborough facility. Inmates have been charged with escape in the past, but those incidents involved an inmate walking off from a work detail or not returning from work release.

Dozens of federal and local law enforcement officers continued to comb the area Wednesday, looking for Timothy Eugene England. He was last seen wearing his burgundy jail uniform.

Authorities have yet to answer questions on how England, 37, who was was in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of bank robbery and violating his federal supervised release, disappeared from the jail sometime before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Officials cited security concerns as the reason to not tell the public how England escaped, whether he had help, where officers were searching or any other information related to the probe.

“I can’t go into specifics into what leads we’ve had,” said U.S. Marshal John Sanchez, the public information officer involved in the case, on Wednesday. “We’re still on the investigation. We’re going 24/7.”

In addition to Washington County and the Marshal Service, the FBI was also involved in the search, but no other agencies were named as participants. Several pieces of information were broadcast by law enforcement agencies over their radio systems about the search for England — including the description of a possible stolen vehicle he might be in — but none of that information could be confirmed by the investigators at the center of the case.

At a press conference on Tuesday, U.S. Marshal Jim Fowler — like Sanchez — was vague about what he would say about the escape.

“He does have a history of escape, he has a violent history,” Fowler said. “We don’t want to go into much about what we’ve done and what we are doing. I assure you all of us have all of our resources devoted to it. I certainly don’t think anyone should panic or change what they’re doing, but be observant, be vigilant and if they see anything, call in.”

Graybeal echoed the federal agent’s statements.

“We’ve had everybody out, in every division I have, looking,” Graybeal said. “We want to assure the public …. we’re looking, we’re digging, we’re doing our very best. and if anybody sees him, hears from him, has any contact from him, please give us a call.”

According to a background check through the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, England has used different aliases in the past, including Timothy E. England, Stephen McKinney, Stephen Richard McKinney, Tim England, Timothy Eugene England and Timmy England.

England has lived at residences in Chuckey, Greeneville, and Telford. His criminal history dates back to 1997, when he was 19 and facing a vehicle theft charge in Knoxville. According to that report, he's been arrested more than 40 times on a range of state misdemeanor and felony charges.

He was charged, indicted and convicted of a federal weapon charge in 2012 and was on supervised release at the time he was arrested on the bank robbery in Greene County.

England has prior charges in the area, including a 2012 vehicular homicide and using a stolen credit card in 2014. He had also escaped from a work detail in Washington County in 1999.

The detention center was designed so that inmates would have little, if any, movement outside the walls or a secure area. Inmates on work detail leave the interior, but are supervised, as are inmates who have a medical emergency that require they be transported to a hospital or other medical appointment.

There are recreation yards, which have all four sides enclosed. Some are also enclosed overhead while others have razor wire around the top. The detention center was designed to have direct and indirect supervision of inmates.

Most of the pods, as the cell blocks are called, have a detention officer stationed inside the common area for the area. A maximum security section is observed by an officer assigned to a control room above the ground floor. All pods are also monitored in a central control room, and the officer assigned there also operates electronic doors throughout the facility as needed.

The facility is capable of housing more than 600 inmates, which it routinely does. Graybeal said on Tuesday there were more than 600 inmates incarcerated in the facility at this time.

In 2009, a 226-bed expansion opened in conjunction with the opening of the new George Jaynes Justice Center. The Justice Center consolidated all courts from downtown Jonesborough and Johnson City into that one location, and the construction project connected the detention center and courthouse by a long secure hallway — commonly referred to by officers as the Green Mile — which reduced potential security risks while transporting inmates to and from court.

According to the sheriff’s office website, the jail “houses an average of 110 state inmates and approximately 55 federal inmates and the remainder of the population is pretrial and sentenced county inmates. These include but not limited to persons arrested in Washington County, including the Town of Jonesborough. In addition, those persons arrested by the Johnson City Police Department, Veteran's Administration Police Department, East Tennessee State Public Safety, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency within Washington County are brought to the Detention Center for processing.”

For each federal inmate, the county is reimbursed $37 per day to cover the costs associated with their incarceration. Other revenue for the jail comes from contracts to house state inmates, the inmate phone system and commissary sales.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to England's capture.

For more information, contact the United States Marshals Service at (423) 638-3391 or (865) 545-4182. Additional information about the U.S. Marshals may be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.