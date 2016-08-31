Help sought in solving Johnson City auto burglaries

According to the Johnson City Police Department’s Crimestoppers Facebook page, the burglaries occurred during daylight hours on July 22 and Aug. 15. Both times, entry was made by breaking out a window.

After the initial theft, the thieves immediately began using the victims’ credit cards in to make fraudulent purchases at several different locations. One victim also reported to the Johnson City Press that a valuable insulin pump was stolen.

A witness from this most recent break-in said she saw the thieves driving an older model SUV, maybe a Ford product, with a faded maroon color.

The JCPD also released surveillance images of the alleged thieves.

Any information regarding the incidents can be given anonymously by texting 423JCPD and a tip to 847411 or calling the Johnson City Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6166.