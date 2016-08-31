2nd sexual offense alleged at ETSU this week

The alert sent Wednesday to students and employees stated that a female student reported Monday to a Campus Security Authority that a male non-student acquaintance had fondled her over top of her clothing while he was visiting her residence hall room. The matter was under review by ETSU Public Safety.

The exact location of the assault was not included in the report to protect the student’s identity.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Public Safety at 423-439-4480.

On Monday, ETSU issued a similar alert, stating that a student reported that a male acquaintance sexually assaulted her in his residence hall room on Sunday, the alert stated. Public Safety was investigating.