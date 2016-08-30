Pantless Kingsport man arrested in bizarre burglary

The incident began when the woman arrived home Sunday evening and noticed some things were out of order at her home. Mud was on the front porch and the mail was missing from the mailbox. Inside, a broom was in the living room, and things were out of place in the kitchen.

The victim heard a noise and exited the house and called her mother. The victim's mother and stepfather came to the house, and the victim and her stepfather went back into the house to get baby bottles and for the stepfather to check the home.

According to his statements, the stepfather grabbed the broom in the living room and began checking the house. When he walked into the master bedroom, a man he did not know, later identified as Sean Wampler, 41, 1653 Virginia Ave., Kingsport, walked out of the bathroom. He was carrying a card and a lighter in his hand.

