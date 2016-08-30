Heavy equipment stolen from Washington Co. home construction site

Sheriff Ed Graybeal said Tuesday the 2013 Caterpillar brand compact was taken from a home under construction in the 700 Block of Hales Chapel Road in the early morning hours of Aug. 25. Commonly referred to as a “skid loader,” the equipment and is yellow with the model number “259B3” visible on its sides. The loader was valued at more than $40,000.

It was driven away from the construction site through a soybean field where it was then loaded on to a trailer. Graybeal said there were no known witnesses or suspects.

Investigators were seeking anyone who might have seen the incident or anyone that might have information about the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 423-788-1414.