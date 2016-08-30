'Dangerous' federal prisoner escapes from Washington County Detention Center

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a release authorities were actively searching for Timothy Eugene England and investigating how England escaped from the facility.

England, 37, was in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of bank robbery and violating his federal supervised release.

England is white, stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing his burgundy prisoner suit. England is known to have local ties throughout East Tennessee, but specifically in Northeast Tennessee and Blount County.

England has a history of violence and should be considered dangerous. If anyone sees or encounters him, do not approach him and call 911 immediately, the sheriff’s office said.

"We are working together with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, as well as other local agencies to make the apprehension of this fugitive a top priority” Jimmy Fowler, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee, said in the release.

For more information, contact the United States Marshals Service at (423) 638-3391 or (865) 545-4182. Additional information about the U.S. Marshals may be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.

The Sheriff’s Office has called a 1:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the escape with media. Keep visiting JohnsonCityPress.com for more information as it develops.