Sheriff Keith Havard said the unidentified 48-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened Sunday outside of Lucedale on tracks running next to Highway 198 West.

Havard says 55-year-old David Allen Gibson was driving the ATV. He was arrested and charged with DUI causing death and booked into a regional jail.

Online jail records do not list an attorney for Gibson. The accident was still under investigation.