Body odor complaint leads to assault on Kingsport transit manager

Kingsport Police Officer Jim Clark arrived at the KATS Bus terminal Friday morning to work the bus overtime detail when the manager of KATS approached him. The manager advised the officer he needed to speak with a man about his personal hygiene.

The manager informed Clark he had received complaints from one of the bus drivers concerning the man's body odor, which was bothering passengers who rode the bus that day.

The pair approached the man, identified as Gene Chrisinger, 79, and the manager said he needed to speak with him.

More about the alleged body odor assault from the Kingsport Times-News.