Kingsport man charged in business vandalism

Mark A. Moody, 57, 124 Warrior Falls Drive, Kingsport, was charged with attempted burglary, burglary, two counts of aggravated assault and vandalism over $500.

In a news release by the Johnson City Police Department, officers said Moody threw a brick at the glass door of a north Johnson City business Thursday evening, then led the scene.

The business owner originally believed the damage to the door was caused by a vehicle crash, but a relative left guarding the business said Moody returned, and used a rock to break another window. The relative told police he tried to block Moody’s escape, but Moody intentionally rammed his vehicle twice and fled the scene.

Moody was stopped by Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on State Highway 36 and taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and served with warrants charging him in the incident at the business. He is scheduled to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court at 10:30 a.m. Friday for arraignment.