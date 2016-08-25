Johnson City woman accused of stealing, forging check

In a news release, the Johnson City Police Department said Aleigh Kristine Myers, 21, 1422 E. Lakeview Drive, No. 100, was charged with one count of forgery over $1,000, one count of theft of property over $1,000 and one count of theft of property under $500.

According to investigators, the victim reported a check was stolen from his mailbox and forged in Johnson City.

Myers was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and held on $30,000 bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Washington County Sessions Court.