Sheriff: Caregiver used elderly man's debit card for ATM withdrawals

Johnson City Press • Updated Aug 24, 2016 at 4:45 PM

A caregiver used an elderly man’s debit card to make unauthorized ATM withdrawals, resulting in the caregiver’s arrest, Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal said.

Brandon Sigman, 21, was charged with eight counts of identity theft and eight counts of misdemeanor theft Tuesday morning following a lengthy investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Graybeal said Sigman was allowed to reside in the elderly man’s home, and over a period of several days, he used the card to make a series of unauthorized ATM withdrawals in the Johnson City and Jonesborough areas.

Sigman was held at the Washington County Detention Center on $36,000 bond and arraigned in Sessions Court on Wednesday.

