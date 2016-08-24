Sheriff: Caregiver used elderly man's debit card for ATM withdrawals

Brandon Sigman, 21, was charged with eight counts of identity theft and eight counts of misdemeanor theft Tuesday morning following a lengthy investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Graybeal said Sigman was allowed to reside in the elderly man’s home, and over a period of several days, he used the card to make a series of unauthorized ATM withdrawals in the Johnson City and Jonesborough areas.

Sigman was held at the Washington County Detention Center on $36,000 bond and arraigned in Sessions Court on Wednesday.