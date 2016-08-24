Man flees from shotgun, crashes through front windows

It happened Tuesday night at a trailer park on Dave Buck Road. Deputy Jason Mosier of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department said he was dispatched to the scene around 8:50 by a 911 call about a man armed with a shotgun holding another man at gunpoint.

When he arrived, Mosier said he found Brian Sargent, 46, 1957 Dave Buck Road, covered in blood. Mosier said Lt. Michael Bean talked with the man with the shotgun and the armed man told him he was inside his home when he heard the alarm on his truck go off.

When he stepped outside to investigate, the man said he saw Sargent standing near his truck. He said he retrieved his shotgun to hold Sargent until deputies arrived.

Mosier then talked with the woman whose window had been broken out. She told him she was in her living room when out of nowhere someone dove head-first through her windows.

When he couldn’t make entry, she said he broke out the underpinning of her mobile home and got underneath her residence, breaking the water line in the process.

Deputies also talked with a man who said he had witnessed the whole incident. The witness said he saw Sargent threaten to kill the man with the gun, then saw Sargent run head-first into the windows. He said he then saw Sargent go underneath the woman’s mobile home.

Mosier said he took Sargent into custody and transported him to Sycamore Shoals Hospital for treatment. Mosier said he charged Sargent with vandalism over $500.