Johnson City man accused of auto burglary

About 4:30 a.m., police investigated an auto burglary reported on Orleans Street. The victim told police her belongings were taken from her vehicle.

Police advised the woman to contact her credit card institution, which revealed that her credit card had been used several times locally.

Police were able to locate the businesses where the card was used and identify a suspect. Police checked the immediate area and found Benjamin Isaiah Jepsen, 39, with evidence of the crime in his possession, police said.

Jepsen, Johnson City, was charged with auto burglary, theft over $1,000, three counts of identity theft and six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $80,000 bond and arraigned later Wednesday in Sessions Court.