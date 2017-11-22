It is important to remember food safety when handling leftovers. First, make sure to wrap or seal your leftovers securely and store them soon after you are done eating. Food should not sit at room temperature for longer than two hours because it can reach the temperature danger zone in which bacteria thrive.

Wrapping your leftovers securely helps retain moisture and prevents them from picking up odors from other foods. A good rule of thumb for storage time is three to four days in the refrigerator or three to four months in the freezer.

When reheating, make sure leftovers are warmed throughout. If using the microwave, try covering, rotating and stirring the item. If using the oven or stove, make sure to heat meat back up to 165 F and any sauces, soups or gravies to a boil.

If you have frozen Thanksgiving leftovers, make sure to use them within three to four days of thawing. Safe thawing methods include in the refrigerator, microwave or thawing during cooking — never on the counter at room temperature.

On the biggest shopping event of the year, you need to stay energized and hydrated. So why not repurpose leftovers for your Black Friday menu? For breakfast, try a cranberry smoothie with frozen yogurt and orange juice. For lunch or dinner, make a turkey wrap with cranberry sauce, toasted pecans and shredded greens on a whole-wheat tortilla or throw some greens in a mason jar with turkey or ham, celery, apples and a light dressing.

When you have more prep time, use leftover turkey to make a slow cooker chili, or whip up a breakfast casserole or frittata with leftover turkey and stuffing. You can even use leftover sweet potatoes to make muffins or sweet breads.

Wishing you a happy and safe Thanksgiving full of friends, family and food!