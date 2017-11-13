Jonesborough board adds upgrades for town

• A large investment that will pay off in lower future energy bills for the town, as board members voted to move forward with replacing the town’s street lighting with LED bulbs.

Mayor Kelly Wolfe said that this would be the first phase in a complete switchover to LED lighting, replacing about 700 public lights throughout the town. While the upfront costs for the switch will cost about $298,000, the savings the town will incur due to the efficiency of LED lighting will make up for it.

After the switch is complete, the town will save about $5,000 per year in energy costs, as LED lighting uses anywhere from 35 to 50 percent less kilowatts.

There are about 300 decorative lights that won’t be able to be switched quite yet, but Wolfe said he was confident there will be bulbs for all the lights in the town within the next few years.

“We have an opportunity to do something pretty neat without any cost to the taxpayers,” Wolfe said.

• The board approved to continue water line extension down West Main Street in an ongoing effort to reduce water loss in the town. The first phase of the project was completed with funds leftover, so the board voted to continue work from Oak Grove Avenue to 3rd Avenue to continue replacing aged pipes for the project.

• The board voted to spend about $111,000 on air packs for the fire department. The packs are required for firefighter safety, and after the town was denied a grant for the funding, the board voted to pay for 18 new air packs for the department.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.