Mountain Home National Cemetery caretakers offer repair assistance to Knoxville cemetery

The group is at it again, but this time it’s a Knoxville cemetery that needs the help.

Ruthie Kuhlman, executive director of the Old Gray Cemetery in downtown Knoxville, said she was amazed to get a phone call Wednesday evening from Mark Parrott, one of the Mountain Home caretakers, after he saw a social media post about the vandalism.

“He’s like an angel,” Kuhlman said. “They’re coming next weekend. Five of them,” from the national cemetery.

“I’m amazed at the way the world is now (and) how people can find out what’s going on here and be willing to come and help us,” Kuhlman said. “It’s amazing we have angels like that in this world willing to use their personal time and come help us.”

Parrott said when he heard about the vandalism, he felt he needed to do something. As he learned more about the Knoxville cemetery, and some connections to Mountain Home, he felt more strongly about it.

“It’s not only the history behind the Brownlows, but it’s something that needs to be righted,” Parrott said “A wrong was done in a sacred place. I’d feel like we’ve done a wrong if we don’t do something. We do this every day, why not share it?”

That Brownlow family connection between Old Gray Cemetery and Mountain Home National Cemetery is the graves of two relatives who were influential in the East Tennessee region in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Walter P. Brownlow was the 1st District representative in Congress from 1897 until his death in 1910. He worked as the Jonesborough Herald and Tribune’s editor during the same years he served in Congress.

He successfully secured the funding for the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers — now the Mountain Home VA — and while he had no military experience, he was buried there and has a section of road named after him.

Brownlow’s uncle, William Gannaway Brownlow, served as Tennessee’s 17th governor from 1865 until 1869 and served in Congress as a Tennessee senator from 1869 until 1875. The former governor is buried at Old Gray Cemetery.

Before being governor, he lived several years in Elizabethton and worked as a clerk at his wife’s family’s iron foundry, O’Brien Furnace, and was a minister. He was also a newspaper editor of Whig party publications in Elizabethton, Knoxville and Jonesborough.

Kuhlman said the damage at the Knoxville cemetery has been going on for years, but the cemetery board is trying to make improvements to create a more appealing draw to the grounds.

“We have 13.5 acres downtown and we’re the largest green space in downtown Knoxville,” Kuhlman said. “We want people walking during the day, having their lunch, families walking (and) we don’t want the vagrants, homeless, prostitutes, running them off.”

Kuhlman said the cemetery is in the middle of a fundraising campaign to make major improvements to the site. The cemetery is privately owned, but has no outside funding except donations, she said.

Visit www.oldgraycemetery.org/ for more information.

The Johnson City cemetery that was vandalised in February, West Lawn Cemetery, is also in the middle of a fundraising campaign to make improvements at its location. For more information about that fundraiser, contact the Rev. James Whiteside, the cemetery’s caretaker at jawside1@yahoo.com.