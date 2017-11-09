Veterans Day activities

Friday

• East Tennessee State University’s Department of Military Science, the Veterans Affairs Standing Committee and the Student Veterans of America will hold a special ceremony at 11 a.m.

• Telford’s Ruritan Club will host a chili supper from 5 to 7 p.m. to raise money for community projects.

Saturday

• U.S. Rep. Phil Roe will speak at a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial in Kiwanis Park.

Sunday

• U.S. Rep. Phil Roe will speak at a Veterans Day ceremony in Erwin at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 309 Academy St.

• The city of Elizabethton will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the War Memorial downtown.

Monday

• Johnson City Transit will be offering free fixed-route rides for both veterans and non-veterans. Visit www.johnsoncitytransit.org to view routes.

Next week

• ETSU students in the Student Veterans of America will host a Holiday Expo and Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 18.