Local church assists with Hurricane Harvey relief

Over the past few days, Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in downtown Johnson City has been collecting relief kits to send to those affected by Hurricane Harvey through the United Methodist Committee on Relief, an organization the church is a part of and works with all year round.

There are three different kind of kits being accepted — cleaning kits, hygiene kits and now school kits. Each one is simple to assemble and are valued at $11, $12 and $65.

"We're a community and neighbors helping neighbors is a big thing and I realize Texas is probably 1,500 miles from us, but they're still our Christian neighbors they're still a part of our world, they're still a part of our life and we want to share that we love them and that we care about them," said Jim Moody, chairman of the SEND team at Munsey.

The first round of kits has already been sent out, but the church is still collecting to replenish supplies at relief centers once those run out. However, if there is no need, the kits may also be shipped to somewhere else in the country where they're needed.

The church is also accepting monetary donations for those who don’t have time or don't want to physically put together kits, or just want to donate in general.

According to Moody, unlike other places that have to take a percentage out of donations to pay for employees or administration, every penny goes where the person who is donating the money wants it to go.

"If you gave $100 to Harvey, it’s going to go to Harvey. And I think that's important to know," said Moody.

Those who would like to donate can go online to the church’s website at munsey.org and click on the Hurricane Harvey tab toward the top of the screen. It will lead to the UMCOR website and has links to descriptions of each kit, what to include and not to include, and a video on how to assemble kits. The next shipment of kits will leave Munsey on Sept. 12.

Fully assembled kits and monetary donations can be dropped off at Munsey during office hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sundays. Munsey is located at 201 S. Roan St.