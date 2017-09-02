Motorcyclists from all over the country will come together in downtown Johnson City Sept. 8-10 as the GEICO “Hot Bike” Motorcycle tour comes to Main Street. For three days motorcycle enthusiasts and industry leaders will come together for a weekend that is motorcyclist’s dream.

This event, which is in its fifth year, was created by editors and staff of motorcycle magazines who really wanted to create an event for the industry professionals and motorcycle enthusiasts to come together.

"There's an awful lot of motorcycle rallies and motorcycle events, what we really concentrate on with our event is creating something that is just absolutely a great excuse to go take in some amazing motorcycle riding,” Corey Eastman, director of consumer engagement of Bonnier Motorcycle group and “Hot Bike” Tour spokesman, said.

The event is free and open to everyone and anyone with a bike is welcome to come and show it off.

Those strolling downtown can expect to never be bored. The tour will feature stunt shows, photo shoots of the bikes, a ride-in-bike-show, pin-striper, vendors and live music.

Returning this year will be the Hot Bike, Baggers and Street Chopper Build-Off. This competition invites motorcycle builders from across the country to build a custom bike that must be driven for the duration of the tour. A winner will be chosen at the end of the tour by audience votes.

"We love to ride. It's why we do what we do and we couldn't get enough of that, so our goal was to create something that really put the riding first," Eastman said.

According to Eastman, Johnson City was chosen for a variety of reasons. Because Johnson City sits in the Appalachian Mountains, it is in close proximity to a group of motorcycle rides called the “Southern Dozen.” The rides range from 75 to 150 miles and show of the beauty of the area. Rides include roads through Roan Mountain, around Bristol Caverns and include many historical sites in East Tennessee.

"There's not a whole lot of fun to being on a fou-lane freeway on a motorcycle, so the chance to kind of get off and be on two-lane blacktop, that's really where so much of motorcycling happens,” Eastman said.

“If you're in the area and you’re looking for a nice reason to go stroll around downtown and just enjoy all the work that Johnson City's put into revitalizing that area as well as some amazing motorcycles, that's what we're all about,” he said. “It really is just sort of getting out there and enjoying a neat part of the world that people might otherwise just pass by.”