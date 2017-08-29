Doe River Gorge offers Father/Son Challenge

The weekend of adventures is for fathers and sons who are 8 years old or older. The ministry said, “You won’t just hang out together — you'll hang off together — off a 90-foot cliff, that is, as you seek to climb it or rappel it. You can race each other down the triple water-landing zipline, issue a challenge to be the first to the top of the technical tree climb, or team up with other dads and sons for some high-energy paintball competition in the woods.”

Some of the other adventures include a 65-foot climbing tower, water adventures that rolling logs, knee-deep water volleyball and a 260-foot rope bridge. There will also be shooting sports on the rifle range, skeet range, archery and paintball. Caving is another option. Then there is the vertical challenge course, which includes rope ladders, horizontal bars and vertical beams with hand holds to a deck high above the forest floor.

“Whatever you choose to do, your weekend will be full of unforgetable dad and son fun,” the ministry said. “You'll be refreshed, renewed, and your relationship with one another will be at a whole new level.”

Registrations are now being accepted. Registration fee is $200 per person. For more information, call 423-725-4010.