Elizabethton Parks to host Show on the Doe and Tweetsie Treasure Trip

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the department has planned the Second Annual Show on the Doe. The event combines the weekly free concerts on the Covered Bridge Stage, held nearly every Saturday during the summer, with a free outdoor movie.

This week, the Covered Bridge Jam features Carson Peters and Iron Mountain, starting at 7 p.m. That concert will be followed by the outdoor movie in Covered Bridge Park.

The next Saturday, Sept. 2, the department will be putting on the Third Annual Tweetsie Trail Treasure Trip. The event celebrates the completion of the two phases of the Tweetsie Trail from Alabama Street in Johnson City to Hatcher Lane in Elizabethton.

The treasure trip goes from 10 a.m. until noon. Participants obtain passport stamps at five depot stations along the trail for prizes that will be awarded at the Covered Bridge Park from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Department Director Mike Mains said the westernmost station is located on the trail near Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. Appropriately, that station will feature area history, with historical re-enactors dressed in 18th-century style.

The next station to the east will be at Elizabethton High School. The theme of the station will be education and sports. The school's cheerleaders will be among those on hand.

The third station will be manned by the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce and Carter County Tourism. The fourth station will feature the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. The final station will be manned by the Downtown Business Association.

On the trail between the station, Main said there will be inflatables for boys and girls and a dunking booth on Williams Avenue.

After the morning excursion, Mains said everyone is invited to Covered Bridge Park, where there will be free ice cream and free water for the thirsty hikers, bikers and joggers.

Prizes will be awarded to the participants. Sponsors are providing free gift cards to area businesses and restaurants, including a free month of boot camp fitness classes at the Parks and Recreation building.