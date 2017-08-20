It's more than a race. It's an experience.

Kyle Busch finished the Bass Pro Shops NRA night race Saturday with a victory, made sweeter by the fact that he swept three NASCAR national series races in one weekend — for the second time.

Erik Jones and Busch’s neck-and-neck racing had fans on the edge of their seats watching a rookie and an experienced driver battle it out for the victory, with Busch crossing the finish line 1.422 seconds before Jones, according to the NASCAR website.

But like all good things, the weekend had to come to an end. On Sunday, fans relaxed, packed up their campers and returned home, coming down from the high of the experience “that’s Bristol, baby.”

One thing race fans know for sure is that attending a race, especially at Bristol Motor Speedway, is much more than watching cars drive around the “world’s fastest half-mile.” The Bristol experience is a full night at the races: the tailgating, the community and camping out all weekend and getting away from everyday life.

During the week, Johnny Follenneau works as a corporate training manager for a physicians practice group, but five or six times a year, at least, he gets away with his family and a group of about eight close friends and travels to speedways across the country. This past week, they spent a long weekend in Bristol.

In 23 years, he hasn't missed Bristol’s big August race, and has camped out in the same lot since 1992. And he says while the crowds aren’t the same as they were even six years ago, the experience is still amazing.

"It's a five-day tailgate party with a couple of races thrown in," said Follenneau, who drove his RV from his home in Louisville, Kentucky, to camp and watch the races with his wife for a weekend away.

Another race fan who comes for the experience is Sabra Suter Hayden, a Johnson City native.

“The first time I experienced it I was in awe,” said Hayden, who goes every year to the August night race. “You can put a drink down on the bench right next to you and when they start the engines, holy cow. You can see the ripples in your drink.”

For her, the appeal goes beyond who wins or loses to what happens when no one is actually racing. For Hayden, meet-and-greets with the drivers and getting to take pictures and get autographs and see the cars up close really makes NASCAR different.

“For the most part, it is a really great fan experience,” said Hayden. “With football, how often and how close can you get to the football players? NASCAR really understands that it’s the fans who make the experience and make the drivers.”