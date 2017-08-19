Students touring Johnson City feel the community spirit

Students in the Talent Connect program toured Northeast Tennessee this weekend and were won over by the community spirit in the downtown.

A program of Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, Talent Connect links with partnering businesses and finds young talent to bring to visit. Students go through an application process and about 20 are chosen based on the needs of represented businesses in Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties and are invited to visit, interview and explore the area.

Students toured potential workplaces and also took in the social side of the area by taking part in some of the best activities the area has to offer. The group toured the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, took a culinary tour of Johnson City, attended a Founder's at Five Concert and hiked Carver's Gap.

And of course, no trip to the area would be complete without a trip to Bristol Motor Speedway on race weekend.

Mostly, students praised the feeling of community they felt in Johnson City, especially downtown.

Adrielle Cooper, a senior at the University of South Carolina Aiken and a communications major said her experience far exceeded the expectations she had before the trip, having never been to Johnson City.

"My favorite part so far I have to say is the people. It has that community vibe, that sense everyone's a family almost," said Cooper. "When I was walking down the street, I saw so many friendly faces."

Cooper, from Kingstree, South Carolina, said the area felt like home. She also said she could see herself moving here, a sentiment that she thinks is shared by almost everyone in the group.

Another member of the group who could also see himself moving to the area is Eric Joyce, a mechanical engineering student at the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

Joyce had been to Johnson City a few times before, traveling to the area for Fourth of July celebrations. His favorite part was seeing all the families, knowing that he wanted to move to a place that is family-oriented and has activities he and his own family could participate in.

“I did not know how it was going to be coming here to see the other side of the city,” said Joyce, “I was very pleasantly surprised to see that Johnson City is up and coming with some of these events that they’re putting on and things they’re doing for the people to try to improve the town.”