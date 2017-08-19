Riding High: Busch earns second BMS sweep

Busch took the lead from rookie Erik Jones with 55 laps to go and went on to win Saturday’s NASCAR Monster Energy Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 40th win of Busch’s career gave the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota a sweep of Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series races for the week. It was only the second time in NASCAR history a driver had swept all three NASCAR national series races in the same weekend. And that was Busch at Bristol in 2010.

“That one was a lot harder (than 2010),” Busch said. “I was running with my tongue hanging out. My arms are jello, my ribs are sore, that was all I had.“

It was Busch’s second win of the season and his sixth in the Cup Series at Bristol, breaking a tie with his older brother Kurt for the most among active drivers. Busch extended his record as the all-time Bristol winner with 20 wins overall in the three series.

Busch, who emerged out front after a three-way battle with Jones and Matt Kenseth for the lead, sliced his way through traffic over the closing laps to hold off the fast No. 77 Toyota of Jones.

“Erik Jones put up a whale of a fight,” Busch said. “He raced me hard, but every single pit stop, (crew chief) Adam Stevens and the crew gave me a great race car.”

It was a career-best finish for Jones, while Busch’s teammates, Denny Hamlin and Kenseth, took the next two spots with Toyotas finishing in the first four positions. Kurt Busch finished fifth in a Ford.

“It’s fun to have a night with a really fast race car, but it’s also a burden when the guys behind you are making their cars better,” said Jones, who led the most laps. “It’s a bummer, it hurts when you come so close to getting that first win in a Cup car. But, that’s Kyle Busch. I feel like I’m close to him here, but I’ve got to come up with that little extra.”

Ryan Newman finished sixth in a Chevrolet, followed by Trevor Bayne in a Ford. Defending race champion Kevin Harvick finished eighth, while Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top 10.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson finished 11th.

Other notables included Dale Earnhardt Jr. finishing 23rd in his final Bristol Cup race and Danica Patrick in 25th, four laps down to race winner Busch.

Stage 2

Kenseth captured the Stage 2 victory, staying on the race track when several of the leaders decided to come in for pit stops.

Kenseth held off Johnson, the Food City 500 winner, for the stage win. Busch led the majority of Stage 2 after passing Jones 43 laps into the stage.

Stage 1

Busch charged from 19th place to take the lead from Larson with six laps to go in the first stage.

The two Kyles battled back and forth, exchanging the lead four times through the final laps of the stage before Busch bumped Larson exiting turn two and pulled ahead for the stage win.