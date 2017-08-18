Precautions against mosquitos are recommended for parents traveling to view the eclipse

Be sure you take all the necessary safety equipment. You’ll need special eclipse glasses for your eyes. A solar filter for your camera if you’re planning to take pictures.

And ... mosquito repellant.

With the eclipse fast approaching, Niswonger Children’s Hospital is asking parents to take precautions against mosquito bites when traveling to the Knoxville and Smoky Mountains area because of reports of a potentially serious mosquito-borne infection.

A children’s hospital in Knoxville is reporting an increased number of patients diagnosed with La Crosse encephalitis, a mosquito-borne illness that can lead to seizures, coma or even death in extreme cases.

While anyone bitten by a La Crosse-infected mosquito can get La Crosse encephalitis, the most susceptible are children under 16 years old.

Jamie Swift, corporate director of infection prevention for Mountain States Health Alliance, said symptoms of La Crosse encephalitis can include headache, fever, nausea, vomiting and increased tiredness. However, Swift also said most people bitten by a La Crosse-infected mosquito will never develop symptoms, and that the risk is extremely low.

“The best thing for parents to do to help their kids avoid mosquito bites is by putting insect repellent on them before they go outside,” said Swift, ‘’The most effective repellents contain DEET.”

In a press release, Niswonger Children's Hospital also recommended these precautions:

• Wear long sleeves, pants and socks when weather permits;

• Get rid of old tires, tin cans, buckets, or any water-holding containers;

• Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out. Also, empty children’s wading pools and store on their side after use;

• Cover trash containers;

• Install and repair screens. Have secure, intact screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out;

• Change water in pet dishes, bird baths, plant pots or drip trays at least once a week or more;

• Keep grass cut short and shrubbery well-trimmed around the house; and

• Clean out guttering so water drains properly.

“We really want to make sure parents take all the proper precautions,” said Dr. Seth Brown, medical director of Niswonger Children's Hospital's emergency department. “We certainly don’t want anyone to panic, but La Crosse encephalitis is something to take seriously.”