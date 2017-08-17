Talent Connect students to sample Johnson City this weekend

Washington County Economic Development Council CEO Mitch Miller said that Talent Connect’s premiere year last year successfully landed a handful of students in jobs around the area, so the program is bringing 20 more students to the area to enjoy hiking, local restaurants and the race, among many other activities.

“A lot of our workforce is set to retire in the next five years,” Miller said. “Primarily, we’re looking for engineers that we’re going to replace — these folks have been here anywhere from 15 to 30 years as part of our workforce.

“I’m hearing seven companies tell me the same story. That’s kind of scary.”

The program was open to students in about a five-hour drive radius of Johnson City. Selected applicants will get the chance to learn about different companies around the area while also seeing what the Tri-Cities has to offer recreationally.

“It’s more than just students writing a resume, they’re making a connection and they’re really getting to see what it’s like to live in Johnson City and work in Johnson City,” Miller said.

