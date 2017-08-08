Lena was born in Carter County to the late John and Lena Cole Turner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Jack Collins, Jr. in March 2017; and several brothers.

Lena retired from East Tennessee Undergarments and was a member of Borderview Christian Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and enjoyed singing in the church choir. Lena loved bird-watching, especially her hummingbirds, sitting on her back porch with her late husband and spending time with all her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Karen Bowers and husband Jackie, and Judy Thomason and husband Eddie and one son, Buddy Collins and wife Tina, all of Elizabethton; five grandchildren, Heather Carr and fiancé Craig Hyder, Bristol, TN, Jason Bowers, Elizabethton, Emily Townsend and husband Garett, Elizabethton, Kortney Collins and fiancé Chris Vanover, Pound, VA, and William Thomason, Elizabethton; two great grandchildren, Zoey Townsend, Elizabethton and Lexi Vanover, Pound, VA; a very special niece, Mona Turner, of Jonesborough; and several other special family members, also survive.

A service to celebrate the life of Lena Bell Collins will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 10, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. John H. Smith and Mr. Scott Fisher, ministers, officiating. Music will be under the direction of Borderview Church Choir. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Thursday; or at the residence at other times.

The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 11, 2017 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Larry Turner, Ray Don Markland, Chris Timmons, Jody Crowe, Gary Townsend, Steve Burrough, Scott Reynolds, Kevin Collins, Joel Norris and Wayne Ingram. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of Borderview Christian Church. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 10:00 AM on Friday, to go in procession.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mountain States Home Health for the love and care given to Lena during her illness.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is serving the Collins family. Office 423 542-2232, Obituary line 543-4917.